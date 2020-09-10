iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The First South African Nature Documentary to Air as a Netflix Original

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Released in early September “My Octopus Teacher’ by nature filmmaker Craig Foster, tells the tender story of befriending a small octopus in the icy Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Town. It shows Foster diving every day to visit a female octopus he discovered when she burst from beneath a pile of shells. At first, the small cephalopod is wary. Over time, she reaches out to him with one tentacle and eventually trusts him enough to sit on his chest and let him stroke her. Foster in 2012 had co-founded the Sea Change Project, a nonprofit group meant to protect marine life by raising awareness of the South African kelp forest’s ecological importance. The film, too, has been years in the making. While Foster eventually had a big team, he and environmental journalist Pippa Ehrlich initially worked alone for a few years. It was her first movie, and she directed — with James Reed – wrote, filmed and edited. The film, for which Foster did the underwater photography, has already won a prestigious award and has been nominated for a slew of others.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Curbing a Locust Invasion in East Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Fire and Humans have a Long History in African Savannas

7 mins ago
1 min read

Young Entrepreneur Fills Medical Supply Gap In Rural Africa

10 mins ago
2 min read

Weah’s Call to Action to Protect Young Girls

13 mins ago
2 min read

The Solar Powered Fridge Giving African Small Businesses Relief

15 mins ago
1 min read

Will the Next Leader of the WTO be African?

19 mins ago
1 min read

How Belgium’s Rule Changed the Childhoods of these Congolese Women

21 mins ago
1 min read

DRC Doctor’s Security Personnel Reinstated

22 mins ago
1 min read

South African Retailers Ditch US Hair Brand Over Racist Ad

23 mins ago
1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

24 hours ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

24 hours ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The First South African Nature Documentary to Air as a Netflix Original

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Curbing a Locust Invasion in East Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Fire and Humans have a Long History in African Savannas

7 mins ago
1 min read

Young Entrepreneur Fills Medical Supply Gap In Rural Africa

10 mins ago