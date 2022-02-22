iAfrica

The First Official Igbo Lecturer at Oxford University

2 hours ago 1 min read

The University of Oxford, England, has introduced the teaching of Igbo Language as a course in the university. Igbo is spoken mainly by the Igbo people who occupy the South-east region of Nigeria and millions of people of Igbo extraction who reside in different parts of the world. “It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford, Mr Emmanuel Umeonyirioha stated in his post which has received great excitement from the Nigerian communities on Twitter and Facebook. Mr Umeonyirioha posted a photo of himself holding a textbook, a learner’s manual on Igbo Language. He also uploaded a video clip showing him teaching a white woman how to read out some Igbo words. The introduction of Igbo Language in the university was made possible by the James Currey Society, the lecturer said. The James Currey Society, a nonprofit organisation, is dedicated to studying the works done by British publisher, James Currey. It was founded by Nigerian writer and publisher, Onyeka Nwelue, who serves as its director.

