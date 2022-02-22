The First Official Igbo Lecturer at Oxford University

The University of Oxford, England, has introduced the teaching of Igbo Language as a course in the university. Igbo is spoken mainly by the Igbo people who occupy the South-east region of Nigeria and millions of people of Igbo extraction who reside in different parts of the world. “It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford, Mr Emmanuel Umeonyirioha stated in his post which has received great excitement from the Nigerian communities on Twitter and Facebook. Mr Umeonyirioha posted a photo of himself holding a textbook, a learner’s manual on Igbo Language. He also uploaded a video clip showing him teaching a white woman how to read out some Igbo words. The introduction of Igbo Language in the university was made possible by the James Currey Society, the lecturer said. The James Currey Society, a nonprofit organisation, is dedicated to studying the works done by British publisher, James Currey. It was founded by Nigerian writer and publisher, Onyeka Nwelue, who serves as its director.
SOURCE: SAHARA REPORTERS
More Stories
Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival
Life for Many African Footballers Who Aspire to Successful Careers Overseas
Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative
Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap
Bamako To Stick to Military Rule for One Term
Congolese Gallery Takes US Museum On
Zimbabwe Opposition Pulls in the Numbers
The Human Cost of Abuja’s Security Strategy
Abiy Switches On Controversial Dam
Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal
Africa’s Biggest International Contemporary Art Fair Opened Its Doors to the Public Again
A Plethora of Beach Spots in Tanzania