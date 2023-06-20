The First Major Trade Deal between the EU and an African Country since 2016

On Monday, a ceremony in Nairobi marked the official end of talks for the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement under the leadership of Kenyan President William Ruto. Kenya would get duty-free and quota-free access to the EU, its largest market and the destination of around one-fifth of all exports, once the agreement is confirmed and implemented. Progressive tariff reductions will be applied to some imports from the EU to Kenya over a 25-year period, however, some delicate goods would be exempt. According to Ruto, the EU is second in importance to the World Bank as a development partner for Kenya, and this deal with the EU would give Kenyan farmers “assurance of a predictable market” and new potential to expand this trade. “It ensures a stable market for industrialists, for our farmers, and also industrialists in the European Union,” he said. This new deal comes after China went on a spending binge on expensive infrastructure projects throughout the continent, and it is the first significant trade agreement between the EU and an African country since 2016.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER
More Stories
Taking Stock of Africa’s Peace Mission
African States are Asking More Loudly, Why they have a Weak Voice at the IMF and the World Bank
80 Governance Experts from across Africa Discuss the Latest Developments in the Sector
More Climate Finance must Reach African Cities Directly
Families Left Reeling After Terror Attack in Uganda
Harare Raises the Tarrif to Contest the Election
Understanding the Psyche of Kenya’s Cult Members
The Burgeoning Female Rap and Hip-hop Scene in Senegal
Women on Principe Island have Discovered Luxury in Trash
AfroCuration is Bringing Untold Ghanaian Stories to Light
Ama Ata Aidoo, Groundbreaking Ghanaian Writer, Dies at 81
Hands On