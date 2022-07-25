iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The First Eco-recreational Centre Opens in Kigali

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Nyandungu Eco-Tourism Park, represents the value of restoring urban ecosystems and will serve as a blueprint for other wetlands in Kigali and across the country, said Juliet Kabera, Director General of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), at the launch event. The restoration of the wetland and creation of an eco-tourism park saw the planting of 17 000 trees made up of 55 indigenous species, representing the single largest addition to public green space in the city’s history. The 121-hectare park features a medicinal garden, a Pope’s Garden, five catchment ponds, three recreation ponds, an information centre as well as 10 km of walkways and bike lanes. It will be managed by a private firm QA Venue Solutions, under an agreement reached with the government. The eco-park includes 70 hectares of wetland and 50 hectares of forest and is home to more than 62 local plant species as well as more than 100 bird species.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Five New Luxury Hotels and Lodges in Africa that Opened between 2021 and 2022

5 hours ago
1 min read

In West Africa and Beyond, Mali’s Famed Manuscripts Are Put to Use

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Future of Mud

5 hours ago
1 min read

6 Female African Filmmakers Redefining African Cinema

5 hours ago
1 min read

Here Are 50 of the Best African Foods from Across the Continent

5 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes Davido Afrobeats’ Benevolent King

5 hours ago
1 min read

Calls are Growing to Invest More in the Continent’s Traditional Grains

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Tunisia Struggles to Grow More Wheat

2 weeks ago
1 min read

The Largest Pharmacy Network on the Continent

2 weeks ago
1 min read

A Kenyan Court Freezes Flutterwave’s Bank Accounts for Suspicious Activity

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Crypto’s Future in African Economies

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Historical Tenants Removed from Famous Waterfront

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

54 mins ago
1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

1 hour ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer