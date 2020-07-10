The First Application of Balloon-powered Internet in Africa

A fleet of high-altitude balloons started delivering internet service to Kenya on Tuesday, extending online access to tens of thousands of people in the first-ever commercial deployment of the technology. The balloons, which hover about 12 miles up in the stratosphere — well above commercial airplanes — will initially provide a 4G LTE network connection to a nearly 31,000-square-mile area across central and western Kenya, including the capital, Nairobi. Loon, a unit of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, launched 35 balloons in recent months in preparation for Tuesday’s start. It is collaborating with Telkom Kenya, the East African nation’s third-largest carrier. Loon bills the service as a cost-effective solution to the difficult challenge of bringing internet access to people in underserved remote areas. The Kenya venture is being closely watched by telecom providers in other countries as a test of whether the technology is reliable and the service can be profitable.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
More Stories
Saving Gambia’s Endangered Species
Kenya’s Wambui Gichuri Appointed as Acting Vice President of the African Development Bank Group
Three Innovations Made by Young Africans to Fight COVID-19
Using Tech to Ensure that African Hotels are Equipped to Compete
The Benefits of having more Local Exchange Points
African Banks Invest in Technology