The First African to join Netflix’s Highest Decision- making Body

13 hours ago 1 min read

Zimbabwean businessperson Strive Masiyiwa has been appointed to Netflix’s board of directors, in another indication of the global online streaming giant’s investment in Africa. Masiyiwa is the founder and chair of telecoms group Econet and brings a wealth of experience from Africa and abroad to Netflix. He serves on a number of international boards including Unilever, National Geographic Society, Asia Society, and the Global Advisory boards of Bank of America, the Council on Foreign Relations in the US, Stanford University, and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa. Masiyiwa’s business interests are mainly through Econet, which has operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe. In SA, Econet is best known for its subsidiary, Liquid Telecom, and previously Kwese TV. The businessperson’s appointment is in line with Netflix’s vision to grow in Africa. In recent years, Netflix, with 195-million customers globally, has invested heavily in Africa, and made efforts to extend its footprint on the continent and produce original programming.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

