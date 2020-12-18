iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The First African to join Netflix’s Highest Decision- making Body

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Zimbabwean businessperson Strive Masiyiwa has been appointed to Netflix’s board of directors, in another indication of the global online streaming giant’s investment in Africa. Masiyiwa is the founder and chair of telecoms group Econet and brings a wealth of experience from Africa and abroad to Netflix. He serves on a number of international boards including Unilever, National Geographic Society, Asia Society, and the Global Advisory boards of Bank of America, the Council on Foreign Relations in the US, Stanford University, and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa. Masiyiwa’s business interests are mainly through Econet, which has operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe. In SA, Econet is best known for its subsidiary, Liquid Telecom, and previously Kwese TV. The businessperson’s appointment is in line with Netflix’s vision to grow in Africa. In recent years, Netflix, with 195-million customers globally, has invested heavily in Africa, and made efforts to extend its footprint on the continent and produce original programming.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ghana’s Economic Plan Post Elections

13 hours ago
1 min read

African Businesses Embrace Working from Home

13 hours ago
1 min read

Restoring Up To 360MW in Nigeria amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Starts Project to Match Simcards with Individuals

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Case for Digital Payment Solutions for Africa’s Travel Systems

13 hours ago
1 min read

Bitcoin has Found a Home in This African Country

13 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Girls Have New Way of Entering Womanhood

2 days ago
1 min read

Women in South African Politics

2 days ago
1 min read

Focusing on the Underserved Health Space in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

2 days ago
1 min read

Detained Rwandan Critic Sues Airline that Flew him Home

2 days ago
1 min read

Facebook Exposes French Meddling in African Affairs

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Man City’s Aguero Calls For Patience Amid Injury Woes

8 mins ago
1 min read

No Imminent Return For Players With COVID-19 – Bruce

16 mins ago
1 min read

Qatar Unveils Fourth 2022 World Cup Stadium

21 mins ago
2 min read

Wolves Need To Rebalance Squad With Jimenez Sidelined – Nuno

23 mins ago