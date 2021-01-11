iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The African Development Bank has approved a grant of $11.26 million to the Government of Chad to finance the Girls’ Education and Women’s Literacy Project. The Project aims to help improve access to quality secondary education in a safe and healthy school environment for 5,000 girls as well as train 2,200 teachers and administrative officials. It is also expected to provide literacy programs to more than 7,500 women in Chad’s Hadjer Lamis, Ouaddaï and N’Djaména regions, The Bank-funded project has a component to raise awareness among target-area residents about reducing incidence of gender-based violence, as well as on the importance of girls’ schooling to reduce early marriage and pregnancy. The Girls’ Education and Women’s Literacy Project is integrated into the Government of Chad’s Interim Education Plan which is working to upgrade the nation’s education system and strengthen human capital –education, health and well-being of children and youth today who will become Chad’s working population of tomorrow.

SOURCE: RELIEF WEB

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children

4 mins ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

11 mins ago
1 min read

New Invitees for the France-Africa Summit

12 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Journalist Opts Out of Bail

15 mins ago
1 min read

One of the First African Countries to Launch a Covid Vaccination Drive

19 mins ago
1 min read

Cause for Concern as DRC’s Wildlife Guardians Killed

21 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Addresses Rise of Covid Numbers

24 mins ago
1 min read

Facebook Blocks Ugandan Government Accounts

27 mins ago
1 min read

Have a Whale of a Time in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

Manta Rays and Whale Sharks are Now Protected by Law in Mozambique

2 days ago
1 min read

Some Covid Refuge in the Zambian Bush

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

16 seconds ago
1 min read

The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 min ago
1 min read

Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children

4 mins ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

11 mins ago