The Father of Bokgabo Poo Begs Killer To Reveal The Location of Daughters Body Parts.

Bokgabo Poo’s father has begged her alleged murderer to reveal the location of the rest of her body parts.

Ntokozo Zikhali, 30, appeared in the Benoni Magistrates Court on two separate occasions.

He is accused of raping, murdering, and tampering with the body of Bokgabo.

Last week, the four-year-father old’s jumped over court benches to grab Zikhali.

Ntokozo Zikhali’s first appearance was for the rape of a nine-year-old, for which he had previously been granted bail.

