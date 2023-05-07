The Expert Guide to your Next East African Adventure

A Tanzania safari offers much more than the annual migration of millions of wildebeest, zebra, and Thomson’s gazelle searching for fresh grazing on the Serengeti’s open plains. While the front-row drama of sleeping in a mobile tented camp in the path of the migration should not be underestimated, the Serengeti’s scenic beauty, high concentrations of resident game, and the geological wonders of the nearby Ngorongoro Crater and Mount Kilimanjaro can be enjoyed year-round. To really lose the crowds, southern Tanzania’s Ruaha and Nyerere (Selous) national parks are hard to beat, especially for getting off the vehicle for guided walking safaris, boat cruises, and tag-and-release fishing.
More Stories
Met Gala 2023: The Best African Celebrity Looks
Who Is Pretty Yende, the South African Soprano Performing at the Coronation?
Decolonizing African Cinema in the Time of Netflix
Dakar Fashion School Trains New Generation of African Design Talent
A Simple Way to Make the Famous West African Fried Pastry – Àkàrà
Two South African Hikes Named on International List of the 35 Best Hikes in the World
5-star Hotel in the Heart of Zanzibar’s Iconic City Set to Welcome its First Guests in July
On the List of “Must See” Attractions in Zambia
South Africa is an Excellent Destination for Family Trips
Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023
Firms from 3 West African States Appear in African Business’ Survey of Africa’s Top 250 Companies in 2023
Africa is Increasingly being Seen as a Partner, Rather than just a Recipient of Aid