The Expert Guide to your Next East African Adventure

A Tanzania safari offers much more than the annual migration of millions of wildebeest, zebra, and Thomson’s gazelle searching for fresh grazing on the Serengeti’s open plains. While the front-row drama of sleeping in a mobile tented camp in the path of the migration should not be underestimated, the Serengeti’s scenic beauty, high concentrations of resident game, and the geological wonders of the nearby Ngorongoro Crater and Mount Kilimanjaro can be enjoyed year-round. To really lose the crowds, southern Tanzania’s Ruaha and Nyerere (Selous) national parks are hard to beat, especially for getting off the vehicle for guided walking safaris, boat cruises, and tag-and-release fishing.

