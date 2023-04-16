The Exclusive-use Safari Villas on this List are Available for Sole-use Bookings

Africa is fast becoming a favourite destination for families and groups, with exquisite exclusive-use safari villas springing up around the continent’s most beautiful regions. Remote safari destinations are now more accessible to multi-generational families and groups with children than ever. Ideal for those travelling with a sizable brood (the ultimate luxury family safari), or those who want a piece of the African wilderness all to themselves. With a fleet of staff that are at your beck and call, you’re guaranteed to be well looked after during your stay. A dedicated butler sees to your every need, a private chef cooks up whatever your heart desires, and a personal guide and vehicle are available for game drives whenever you want.

