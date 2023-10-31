The European Union Makes Namibia a Key Part of a Major Infrastructure Development Plan

The southern African country has agreed to a partnership with the bloc to develop its renewable hydrogen capacity, backed by $1 billion in EU investments. The deal is part of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, a plan to “mobilize” $322 billion in public and private investments to develop projects focused on green energy, transport infrastructure and digital economies in various parts of the world. The partnership with Namibia includes plans to develop the Walvis Bay port, the entry point from the Atlantic side to the Walvis Bay – Maputo Corridor. Jutta Urpilainen, European commissioner for international partnerships, held talks with Namibian President Hage Geingob at the first ever EU-Namibia Business Forum, which was held in Brussels this week. She told Semafor Africa about the partnership.

