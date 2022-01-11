The EU is Lifting Air Travel Bans on Southern African Countries

Following in the footsteps of the UK, US and others in reducing measures they had adopted to curb the spread of covid-19’s omicron variant. In a tweet, France said EU member states agreed on Jan. 10 to lift the restriction to allow air travel to resume with the African countries. Travelers from southern African, it added, will now go through health measures applicable to those from third countries—non-EU members and countries whose citizens do not enjoy the EU right to free movement. According to EU requirements, people traveling from any country need to have tested negative for covid-19 in a PCR test taken at most 72 hours before arrival.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
Uganda has Ended the World’s Longest School Closure
New Players in Nigeria’s Oil Fields
Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start
A Guideline Guinea Can Use to Manage its Resources
African Women Grab Opportunities Offered by the Gig Economy
The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold
Airtel Africa Set to Revolutionize Mobile Money
The Most Powerful Players who Remain at the Helm of the Continent’s Ports
A Panacea for Economic Growth in Africa
Private Firms Named as Enablers of South Africa’s State Capture
Africa has a Long Way to Go if it is to Break Free of the Resource Curse
New Players in Nigeria’s Oil Fields