The EU is Lifting Air Travel Bans on Southern African Countries

Following in the footsteps of the UK, US and others in reducing measures they had adopted to curb the spread of covid-19’s omicron variant. In a tweet, France said EU member states agreed on Jan. 10 to lift the restriction to allow air travel to resume with the African countries. Travelers from southern African, it added, will now go through health measures applicable to those from third countries—non-EU members and countries whose citizens do not enjoy the EU right to free movement. According to EU requirements, people traveling from any country need to have tested negative for covid-19 in a PCR test taken at most 72 hours before arrival.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!