iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Essential Guide to Local Food in Kenya

16 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The East African country has 42 tribes calling the country home, and the cuisine is just as diverse as the populace. There are clear Indian and Arabic influences in dishes like samosas, bhajia, biryani, chapati, and pilau. And despite a love for roasted meats, the daily diet leans toward the vegetarian side with vegetables, maize, beans, and potatoes playing a prominent role in their meals. Ugali is a ubiquitous staple that might as well be the national dish. You’ll find it on the side of most stews. Also known as muthere or mutheri, githeri is a Kenyan meal consisting of boiled beans mixed with corn. Mukimo or Irio is a combination of mashed potatoes, green peas, and corn. It is commonly attributed to the Kikuyu people and is served with rich stews or nyama choma (roasted meat). Nyama choma is literally the Swahili term for grilled goat or beef, which are the most popular cuts, but chicken and fish are also options.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

11 mins ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

13 mins ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

14 mins ago
1 min read

Africa is Fast Becoming a Top Wedding and Honeymoon Destination

18 mins ago
1 min read

Western ‘Frontier Mistress’ Explores Race and Gender

20 mins ago
1 min read

Eric Adjepong on Introducing ‘Top Chef’ to West African Cooking

21 mins ago
1 min read

Tosin Oshinowo and Chrissa Amuah Launch Collection of Conceptual Headpieces

23 mins ago
1 min read

Ayra Starr is Ready for This

24 mins ago
2 min read

Nigeria’s Social Media Comedians Are Making Laughter Pay

25 mins ago
1 min read

A Pioneer of South Africa’s Budding Truffle Cultivation Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

Zanzibari Women Take Advantage of a Changing Climate

2 days ago
1 min read

Changing the Way Nigerians Travel

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

11 mins ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

13 mins ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Essential Guide to Local Food in Kenya

16 mins ago