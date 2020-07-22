Wed. Jul 22nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

‘The End Of A Generational History’: Sadness As Andrew Mlangeni Is Mourned

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

After the news of the death of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe, Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, people have remembered him as a family man and freedom fighter.

Mlangeni was the only man still alive from the group of political activitsts who were in the dock in the Rivonia Trial after the death in April of 87-year-old Denis Goldberg, who was the only white member of the group.

He spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had learnt “with deep sadness of the passing away overnight” of Mlangeni.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

CT Woman Cleared Of COVID-19 After 77-day Hospital Stay

12 mins ago
2 min read

Kubayi-Ngubane: No Time For Blame, Everyone In Tourism Sector Must Pull Together

13 mins ago
1 min read

‘The End Of A Generational History’: Sadness As Andrew Mlangeni Is Mourned

19 mins ago
1 min read

2 KZN Government Departments Rack Up R29mn In Irregular Expenditure

18 hours ago
2 min read

Struggling Alcohol Industry Requests R5bn Deferment From National Treasury

18 hours ago
2 min read

WC Education Department Encouraged By COVID-19 Recovery Rate Among Teachers, Pupils

19 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Govt Must Address SA’s Water Scarcity To Effectively Battle COVID-19 – Motlanthe

1 min ago
1 min read

‘The End Of A Generational History’: Sadness As Andrew Mlangeni Is Mourned

4 mins ago
1 min read

CT Woman Cleared Of COVID-19 After 77-day Hospital Stay

12 mins ago
2 min read

Kubayi-Ngubane: No Time For Blame, Everyone In Tourism Sector Must Pull Together

13 mins ago