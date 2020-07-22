‘The End Of A Generational History’: Sadness As Andrew Mlangeni Is Mourned

Share with your network!

After the news of the death of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe, Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, people have remembered him as a family man and freedom fighter.

Mlangeni was the only man still alive from the group of political activitsts who were in the dock in the Rivonia Trial after the death in April of 87-year-old Denis Goldberg, who was the only white member of the group.

He spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had learnt “with deep sadness of the passing away overnight” of Mlangeni.

EWN

Share with your network!