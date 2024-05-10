The Effects of Flooding Will have a Massive Impact on Kenya’s Economy

The cost of repairing what’s broken will also have a major impact on the country’s budget, which is already stretched.have a major economic impact. Assessments from the last major flooding in 2018 show that the government had to allocate an extra US$120 million (24% of the budget in the previous year) for repairs and maintenance of road infrastructure. About 40,000 acres of cropland has already been reported to have been destroyed. In the 2018 floods, it was estimated that about 21,000 acres of crops were destroyed and that was a threat to food security.

