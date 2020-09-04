iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The African continent is the most targeted region in the global south for large-scale land acquisitions. According to the Land Matrix, more than 14.2 million hectares of land have been transferred (in concluded deals) to large-scale agricultural investments in Africa. Most investors are from Europe, America and the Gulf States. But there is a risk involved. These large-scale agricultural investments that produce cash and food crops for export could cause a loss of local land rights and access, and could threaten food sovereignty – people’s control over production and distribution of food. Madagascar is one of the most targeted countries for land-based investments in Africa, with a total of 1.4 million hectares in concluded deals. Researchers explored the food security effects of large-scale agricultural investment in an area of Madagascar. Only a few households reported losing land rights.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism

2 hours ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Most Successful Airline Help South Africa’s?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

3 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 day ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 day ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

2 hours ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago