The neighbors signed a cooperation agreement under the regional bloc Southern African Development Community (SADC). Ministers from both countries tabled a rough framework for cooperation and an action plan that has been put together to reach a long-term solution to the difficulties transporters face. the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe is the busiest land border in the SADC followed by the Kasumbalesa border between the DRC and Zambia.
The DRC and Zambia Agree to make Trade across Borders Easier
