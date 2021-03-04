The Different Voices of Tunisia’s Protests

Tunisia is hardly a stranger to protest. From the mass demonstrations that toppled autocrat, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 to the present, mass unrest has become a near annual fixture of Tunisian street life. This year has been little different. Faced with a rising tide of social movements calling for economic development, jobs and an end to the financial stagnation that has dogged the country for over a decade, the government announced a strategic four day coronavirus lockdown, which would coincidentally fall over the ten year anniversary of the revolution. If the strategy was intended to calm the mood, it backfired.
SOURCE: THE INDEPENDENT
More Stories
A Tech Hub to Collaborate on African Inventions
Rwanda’s Potential Spark for an E-waste Movement across East Africa
Kenyan Wildlife Pushed Aside for Avos
Catholic Church Mourns Scores of Covid Deaths in Tanzania
A Green Town where Social Enterprises Responsibly Harness the Shea Tree
Officials Bust Ring with Fake Vaccines
The Streets of Cape Verde Tell a Story
Ancient Egypt Find may be World’s Oldest Pet Cemetery
A Tender to Help Rebuild Nigeria
The Challenge of Conservation in Africa in the 21st Century
What is Addis Doing that it Doesn’t Want the Media to See?
New Reality Show Fails to Show South Africa’s Demographics