The Designers Behind These African Fashion Labels Are Wielding Androgyny to Confront Conservatism                                   

African fashion is certainly having a moment. Attracting enormous global attention, introducing streams of new talents, and receiving all manner of awards, the industry is in tremendous growth mode, and designers are taking bigger risks. Despite an environment that is often hostile to members of the LGBTQ community, some designers are creating androgynous clothing as a means of confronting gender stereotypes and addressing toxic masculinity. Kenyan designer Muyishime Eddy Patrick has been in the forefront of two wars: against the person he was expected to be and against the toxic masculinity in the Nairobi scene.

XTRA