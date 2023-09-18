The Democratic Alliance (DA) Slams the Controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Scheme

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has attacked the government’s contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) proposal, calling it a pipe dream.

The opposition party has also chastised Health Minister Joe Phaahla for his handling of an inquiry into tender irregularities in the Northwest province.

According to media allegations, the minister attempted to conceal alleged tender corruption totaling R1.2 billion, which he has now disputed.

Phaahla has been accused of rejecting the party’s request to take over the Eastern Cape Health Department.

The DA sees this as a “chilling foreshadowing” of an NHI-based public health system.

Michelle Clarke, a DA member of Parliament, stated that the NHI will only be a gravy train for the African National Congress’ senior brass.

“Numerous oversights to the province have revealed horrific conditions with dangerous and unsanitary public health facilities; staff shortages, record keeping challenges, and medicine stockouts; and a large portion of the budget going to medical aid claims,” Clarke added.