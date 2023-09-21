The Deep Divide among Members of the Eritrean Diaspora

More than 200 Eritrean opposition supporters have been arrested in Germany after violence broke out on Saturday during a cultural festival organised by the supporters of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in the southern city of Stuttgart, local police said on Sunday. Nearly 300 law enforcement personnel deployed to the scene found themselves caught in “massive violence” between the two opposing groups, said Carsten Hofle, deputy police commissioner in Stuttgart. “Neither the intensity nor the extent of the violence was foreseen,” he said. The event saw up to 90 Eritrea government supporters face off against several hundred opposition backers who refused to go to the site designated by authorities to hold the protest, police said. It added that officers were attacked with bats, nails, metal rods, bottles and stones.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA