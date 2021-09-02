The Data Shows That South Africans Are Eager To Travel – And We Have Some Ideas

With some restrictions being lifted, optimism is returning to the travel industry in South Africa. Global travel search site Cheapflights.co.za notes a steady growth of flight searches for upcoming spring travel since the beginning of August. Last week, searches exceeded pre-Covid levels by about 9% and grew by about 232% month over month. This Monday we saw a new record, with searches being up by about 32% compared to last week. And it seems to be the perfect time for a spring getaway as the average flight price is dropping. It’s approximately 27% lower than last month and about 32% lower than for the same period in 2019.

Clearly, South Africans are dreaming about traveling. If you are one of those dreamers, but you’re not sure about what type of trip to take, we’ve come up with a few ideas for every type of traveller.

For those who want to be beach explorers

For those who love the fresh breeze of the ocean a good idea for now would be to explore the coastal regions of KZN. While Cape Town might be a picturesque beach town, the waters are still exceptionally cold. Dip into the Indian Ocean in parts of KZN instead. The Dolphin Coast, less than an hour outside of Durban, is a popular choice for travellers. Along with swimming in the ocean, holiday-makers can also explore the mountain bike trails or do a snorkel safari.

For those who want to be bush explorers

This is a great time of year to explore the bush and the wonders of the Kruger National Park. It’s still just before the height of summer when all the animals hide in shady spots. When you’re out in the Kruger Park at this time of the year, there’s a good chance that the animals are still roaming around in the sun. And when you’re done animal spotting, be sure to pop in at the Kruger Station precinct for artisanal foods and delicious drinks. There’s also a children’s play zone where the little ones can run off some of their energy after a morning or afternoon in the car spotting animals.

For those who want to be nature explorers

Even though nature is stunning in the cold weather, too, many of us wait for spring and summer before we really explore nature. Cape Nature has a number of stunning reserves all over the Western Cape that are perfect for exploring with loved ones. These reserves offer beautiful accommodation options, as well as activities such as hiking, fishing, camping, wildlife viewing, whale watching and much more. And you’re in luck – at this time of the year, Cape Nature is gearing up for its annual Access Week. During this week (13 – 20 September), there will be free entry at selected nature reserves.

For those who want to be city explorers

City life is also a big appeal for those who enjoy the hustle and bustle of it all. If you’re looking for a city break in a fun and trendy area, then look no further than Rosebank in Johannesburg. It might be one of the oldest suburbs in the City of Gold, but it’s getting a new lease on life thanks to an influx of local and international businesses, embassies and new restaurants and hotels, which have given it a youthful, modern and trendy edge. Adding to the appeal of this area is the fact that it is now home to the first Radisson RED in Gauteng and only the second RED to hit African soil after Radisson RED Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront. The new hotel will be situated at Oxford Parks, another vibrant precinct in the Rosebank area. Dining options at the new Radisson RED includes OUI Bar & KTCHN and a stunning Rooftop Bar & Terrace for those sundowner sessions.

For those who want to be local explorers

Traveling like a local is definitely becoming more popular. And a great way to meet these locals and to get into neighbourhoods that you wouldn’t usually explore is with Airbnb Experiences. These experiences are hosted by locals in the area who know the ins and outs of what to do and where to go. Experiences include walking tours of areas such as Soweto or cycling adventures through Langa – stopping throughout to meet those who live and work in the area. If you don’t want to venture out, but you’re still keen on these local experiences, then look into Online Experiences on Airbnb. Whether you want to go on a live virtual safari, learn all about sharks or get set for some storytime, there are some incredible family-friendly Online Experiences on the Airbnb platform. With passionate expert Hosts, and jam-packed itineraries, these Experiences are all virtual, so you don’t even have to leave your home.

