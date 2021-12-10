The Coronavirus Pandemic has Derailed the Global Campaign against Malaria

Officials cite increasing deaths from the mosquito-borne disease for the first time in three years. The number of malaria cases and deaths in 2020 were at least 40% higher than the World Health Organization’s targets, according to the agency, which said its 2030 goals are now at risk. “While African countries rallied to the challenge and averted the worst predictions of fallout from Covid-19, the pandemic’s knock-on effect still translates to thousands of lives lost to malaria,” Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, said in a statement. “African governments and their partners need to intensify their efforts so that we do not lose even more ground to this preventable disease,” Moeti said. It is a blow for Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria cases. The disease kills about 400,000 people a year, most of them children under the age of five.SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
More Stories
Weather Grinds Cairo to a Standstill
Mission-driven Agri-tech Companies in Africa You should Know About
Providing Quality Distance Learning for All
WFP Suspends Food Distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie Towns
Burkina Faso Faces a Political Vacuum in the Face of an Escalating Security Crisis
Africa’s Strategy Should Look Forward Not East or West
Covid Cases in South Africa Surged by 255% in the Past Seven Days
AU Joins Calls Against Discriminating Southern Africa
Tennis Queen Runs Successful Take-away
Latest Arrest in Lilongwe’s Quest to Stop Graft
Tunisians Took On the Government and Won
How a Small Team Hopes to make a Big Change in Nigeria’s Legal System