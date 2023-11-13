The City of Tshwane Anticipates All Employees to Return to Work After End of Strike

The Tshwane Municipality expects all of its staff to return to work on Monday, following the end of a six-month labour strike.

South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members have been in a dispute with the capital city over the council’s decision not to raise salaries for the fiscal year.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink insisted that the city’s cash-strapped government could not finance it.

However, on Friday, the municipality and the labour unions agreed to go through a mediation procedure with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration in order to find a solution.

Nkhetheni Muthavhi, deputy general secretary of Samwu, stated that the union never advocated for its members to stay away from work outside of a protected strike.

“There are areas in management where [the workers] have withdrawn their services, and memos have been issued.” Tshwane Bus Services, for example, has stated that they have removed their buses for the safety of their employees. Centurion, for example, had their offices besieged at one point. As a result, there was no strike in and of itself.”