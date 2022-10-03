The City of Cape Town is Ready to Welcome Remote Workers 

Even though Covid was ‘a kick in the teeth’ as Cape Town Alderman, James Vos said, it did show us that we don’t necessarily have to be at the office to do our work. Airbnb regional manager for Africa and the Middle East, Velma Corcoran, stated that this realisation covid was the biggest shake-up for tourism since the advent of air travel, where travellers would often choose to stay a week or two longer and work remotely. ‘Innovation is necessary to continuously attract travellers,’ said Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis. ‘More and more countries are launching remote work visas and South Africa literally cannot afford to be left behind.’
SOURCE: GETAWAY
