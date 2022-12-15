The City is Working Find Temporary Housing For Flood-displaced Residents in Phalatse

Mpho Phalatse, Mayor of Joburg, stated that the city is looking to provide relief and temporary shelter to residents affected by the recent floods that destroyed hundreds of homes.
Heavy rains destroyed infrastructure and displaced many residents.According to Phalatse, the City has put measures in place to assist affected residents.”While the city is being repaired and rebuilt, relief, rescue, and relocation efforts are underway.
We are working very hard to restore power and water supplies, as well as to provide temporary shelter for the homeless.”
