The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

9 mins ago 1 min read

Bread and petrol shortages in Sudan are again causing long queues and increasing frustration. The shortages sparked last year’s revolution which ended President Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year rule. The new government is under increasing pressure to end the latest crisis.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

