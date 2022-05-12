iAfrica

The Cape Town Jazzathon Fires Up The GrandWest Stage

13 hours ago 1 min read

EVENT DETAILS  

DATES:Friday, 17 June to Sunday 19 June 2022
SHOW TIMES20h00 – Friday15h00 and 20h00 – Saturday15h00 – Sunday
COST:Tickets can be purchased from TicketmasterThere is a ticket limit of 10 tickets per person and per credit card on this event.
VENUE:GrandWest, Grand Arena1 Jakes Gerwel Drive, Goodwood, Cape Town, 7460
VACCINATION REQUIREMENT Health and safety of all participants is always the priority, and we will ensure that the prevailing requirements of the South African government at the time of the event will be fully enforced. Currently the requirement is that anyone who wishes to attend will have to be vaccinated. If government revises its advice, that requirement may be dropped.
RESTRICTION:No under 3s allowed.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary this year, the much-loved Cape Town Jazzathon will take place at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, with shows at 8pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June, and at 3pm on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June.

Also known as The People’s Festival, the Jazzathon is a multifaceted Cape Town project that promotes jazz in all its forms including live performances, educational workshops, award programmes and multimedia content throughout the year leading up to the much anticipated and fan favourite annual festival.

“While the format had to undergo dramatic changes in order for the event to survive the new normal, another notable change is the venue” says Craig Parks, Festival Director.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

