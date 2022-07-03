The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found

The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found, almost a month since he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy’s body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.

It has been an intense 3-week search by rescue teams including many groups who scoured most parts in the South of Joburg looking for the child day in and day out.

The discovery brings both closure and relief to family and rescue personnel who have been tirelessly searching for the young boy.

