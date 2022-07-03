iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found

supplied

55 seconds ago 1 min read

The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found, almost a month since he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.

Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy’s body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.

It has been an intense 3-week search by rescue teams including many groups who scoured most parts in the South of Joburg looking for the child day in and day out.

The discovery brings both closure and relief to family and rescue personnel who have been tirelessly searching for the young boy.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

2 days ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money

3 days ago
1 min read

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
3 min read

R&B Singer R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Sex Case

3 days ago
1 min read

No Reason To Panic Over Second Monkeypox Case – NICD

4 days ago
1 min read

It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi

4 days ago
1 min read

Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found

55 seconds ago
2 min read

Swiatek Stunned By Cornet In Wimbledon Third Round

13 mins ago
3 min read

Tempers Boil As Kyrgios Stuns Fourth Seed Tsitsipas

15 mins ago
2 min read

Fired Up Nadal Douses Sonego’s Challenge To Reach Fourth Round

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer