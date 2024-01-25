The Biggest Draws of Relocating to an African City 

As Black Americans continue to grow weary of life in the United States, many are seeking out new homes abroad as expats. There is always discussion amongst the community about which locales around the world Black expats can feel comfortable and thrive in. One increasingly popular destination that continually comes up in the conversation is Nairobi, Kenya. Despite slowing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenya’s economy is continuously growing. As the capital city of Kenya, Nairobi is at the center of the action. Black expats will find a wide range of job opportunities in fields like technology, finance and healthcare. Those who would like to start their own business will also find Nairobi to be a welcoming environment for entrepreneurs.

