The Best Wellness Retreats in Africa

Kenya’s Finch Hattons is not only one of the best yoga retreats in Africa but plays host to several wellness retreats throughout the year, with a strong focus on self-awareness, sound healing, mindfulness tools and techniques, as well as Wim Hof master instructors facilitating the breathing techniques made famous the world over. Rwanda’s One&Only Nyungwe House is where emphasis is firmly placed on slowing down the pace of everyday life, and under the expert care of leading therapists, a place where you can unwind, restore, and elevate mind, body and soul. It’s a well-designed program, paired with increased Vitamin D intake from both the sunlight and Zuri’s nutrient-dense, low-fat cuisine. Your day could start with a pre-breakfast energy-boosting yoga class, and then continue by joining an art therapy session in the Spice Garden, also the ideal setting for meditation. Londolozi Healing House is found within the Londolozi Private Game Reserve in the Sabi Sands, a region famed for its incredible Big 5 sightings. It is by far one of the superior wellness retreats in South Africa, standing on ancient land and overlooking what is known as the ‘place of stars’, the confluence of the Sand and Manyelethi Rivers.
