The Best Vineyard in Africa

South Africa’s Delaire Graff Estate, took the prize at The World’s Best Vineyards’ virtual event which aims to highlight vineyards of excellence and create a profile for wine tourism. Delaire Graff Estate is located in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape is the only wine farm from South Africa to make the list. The stunning establishment has been recognised for its unforgettable views of the valley and of course its spectacular wine, earning a place as an international must-visit destination.

