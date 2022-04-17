The Best View in Kenya

The luxury resort that has a focus on safari, Kilima Camp in Kenya, has the perfect view for its campers. “Kilima Camp combines all the details of a traditional safari. Sunrise starts, magnificent wildlife, safari sundowners, community and conservation creating an unforgettable experience,” describes the resort’s website. Matching bathtubs looking out onto the Mara river and the Masai Mara plains.
