iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Best Private Pool in South Africa according to Airbnb

11 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Of all the amenities a rental house can have, a pool in arguably the most fun. It’s a gathering spot that kids, adults, and grandparents can enjoy, acts as a respite from crowded beaches, and adds an activity to the vacation roster. As we start to think about the vacations we’ll take once coronavirus restrictions ease, a common thread exists: we all hope to be somewhere different from where we quarantined, with the people we’ve missed—and if we can lounge in an infinity pool while doing so, all the better. Head to Stellenbosch for excellent wine, top-tier restaurants, and a stay at this gorgeous, quirky property. The views are spectacular, and the lengthy lap pool is no doubt worth a dip, if only to take in the surrounding mountains from a cooler spot (the outdoor patio’s wood-burning fireplace is another amenity not to miss). You’ll want to spend the rest of your time exploring the home; it’s teeming with plants, shelves of books, and eclectic art. 

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Picking the Best Safari Spot

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

6 mins ago
1 min read

Sir David Adjaye Has Won the 2021 Royal Gold Medal

16 mins ago
1 min read

How a Banker Turned Podcaster is Telling the Stories of Africa’s Cuisines

27 mins ago
1 min read

The Curator Championing African Fashion

31 mins ago
2 min read

We Are Tano – An Online Showcase of African Film

35 mins ago
1 min read

Meet 4 Women Pushing Ivorian Art Forward through Photography

39 mins ago
1 min read

Egyptian Online Fashion Rental Service Pivots its Strategy to Cope with the COVID-19 Era

1 day ago
1 min read

MIPAD to Unveil 2020 Global List at Recognition Week

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Skies are Officially Opened

1 day ago
1 min read

Rowing against the Tide of Modernity

1 day ago
1 min read

Eliud Kipchoge Debuts New Running Shoe for London Marathon

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Picking the Best Safari Spot

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Private Pool in South Africa according to Airbnb

11 mins ago
1 min read

Sir David Adjaye Has Won the 2021 Royal Gold Medal

16 mins ago