The Best Places to Explore to Experience Cultural Richness in 2023

Tangier, a Moroccan port on the Strait of Gibraltar, has been a strategic gateway between Africa and Europe since Phoenician times. Its whitewashed hillside Medina is home to the Dar el Makhzen, a palace of the sultans that’s now a museum of Moroccan artefacts. The home of the tangerine, for decades this northern Moroccan city has attracted a stream of bohemian expats and cultivated a reputation as a place where foreigners went to live, rather than simply visit.

