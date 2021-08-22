The Best Places for Floor-to-tent-roof Views of the African Savannah

It’s doesn’t get more beautiful than Jack’s Camp in Botswana, with its green canvas tents filled with Persian and North African rugs, en-suite bathrooms, mahogany furnishings, and indoor and outdoor showers. Spot animals from your tent’s private deck at this safari camp, which aims to elevate your experience on the Masai Mara with luxe touches like gratis drinks, organic meals, and Swarovski Optik binoculars to use throughout your stay. A mere kilometer outside the boundary of the Skeleton Coast National Park in the arid Namib Desert. Each canvas suite offers a private bathroom with a rain shower and floor-to-ceiling windows for epic views, even while you’re inside.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

