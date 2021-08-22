The Best Places for Floor-to-tent-roof Views of the African Savannah

It’s doesn’t get more beautiful than Jack’s Camp in Botswana, with its green canvas tents filled with Persian and North African rugs, en-suite bathrooms, mahogany furnishings, and indoor and outdoor showers. Spot animals from your tent’s private deck at this safari camp, which aims to elevate your experience on the Masai Mara with luxe touches like gratis drinks, organic meals, and Swarovski Optik binoculars to use throughout your stay. A mere kilometer outside the boundary of the Skeleton Coast National Park in the arid Namib Desert. Each canvas suite offers a private bathroom with a rain shower and floor-to-ceiling windows for epic views, even while you’re inside.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
2021’s Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Boasts a Plethora of Outstanding Spaces, Five in Africa
This Simple Sauce Recipe Makes Good Grilling Great. Its Chef Says It’s All About Love and Honesty
How a Film is Fighting the Erasure of South African Activist Dulcie September
A-E-I-O-U – Gisèle Human’s New Waif Film by Frankie Nassimbeni – Addresses Mental Health
The Music Behind Netflix’s South African Series ‘JIVA!’
‘Misfit’ Ghanaian Artist Kojo Marfo Finds a Home Among London’s Elite
Ethiopian Airlines is Refitting its Fleet with Seats as Passenger Demand Returns
Leaked Bill Leaves Nigeria’s Startups Jittery
Using Fashion as a Uniting Factor in South Sudan
Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa
South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West
Creating a Skilled Force to Patrol Waters off West Africa’s Coast