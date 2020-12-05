The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

Philip Lee Harvey ’s most memorable photos are included in The Perfect Shot. The first is the image of a girl going past Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. “The beauty of this place is how inclusive it is. Locals and visitors alike gather here to worship, meet and play. Favorite images change all the time, and I think that’s only natural. During lockdown I find myself thinking a lot about being on assignment and remembering those chance encounters.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
