iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Philip Lee Harvey ’s most memorable photos are included in The Perfect Shot. The first is the image of a girl going past Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. “The beauty of this place is how inclusive it is. Locals and visitors alike gather here to worship, meet and play. Favorite images change all the time, and I think that’s only natural. During lockdown I find myself thinking a lot about being on assignment and remembering those chance encounters.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

17 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Space for African and Portuguese Food and Live Music

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Bedrock of Afrobeats

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Nollywood Movie Stirring Controversy

12 mins ago
1 min read

Amoako Boafo Sets New Auction Records at a Christie’s Hybrid Sale

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Distancing Experiment in Joburg’s Hotspots

16 mins ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Power Couple Covers Elle

18 mins ago
1 min read

The Theory of Environmental Racism in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Engaging Women as Active Participants in Africa’s Energy Transition

15 hours ago
1 min read

Open Call for African Startups Addressing Access to Energy, Agriculture, Mobility Issues

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

17 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

5 mins ago