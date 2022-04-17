The Best of Ghana

These months are an especially good time to visit the country’s south, including the capital city of Accra. In fact, many Accra residents claim December is the best month to visit, with the holidays in full swing and festivals such as Afrochella – a celebration of African music, fashion, art and culture – kicking up the celebratory feel. One recurring event to keep an eye out for year round is the Ashanti Akwasidae festival held in Kumasi. It takes place every sixth Sunday based on the Ashanti calendar and includes loads of drumming and dancing, along with an impressive procession of the Ashanti king and his entourage.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
