The Best of ART X Lagos 2022

The annual ART X Lagos fair is West Africa’s most exciting weekend of art and music. This year marked the art fair’s seventh edition, returning to the Federal Palace Hotel at Victoria Island, Lagos, with a three-day superlative schedule from November 4th to 6th.
The fair showcased the work of over 120 artists represented by over 31 galleries across the globe. The most impressive highlights from this year’s ART X Live were some of the curated projects. Bayo Hassan Bello, a writer and researcher, was a first-timer curator for the fair, presenting some of the most exiting work of the weekend, from Ranti Bami’s presentation to Victor Ehikhamenor’s installation. Bello also worked on Linda Dounia’s digital commission and the multimedia commission of five other African artists titled “Art Across Borders.”
