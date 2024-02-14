The Best Healthcare Facilities in Africa

In many African cities, for instance, there have been efforts to address the shortage of healthcare workers by implementing training programs and educational initiatives. In these cities, state-of-the-art hospitals with modern technology are becoming the norm, ensuring residents have access to high-quality medical services. Numbeo’s updated Health Index report revealed African cities doing well in this regard. Cape Town, South Africa, stands at the forefront with the most robust healthcare system in Africa. Following closely are Pretoria, South Africa, and Nairobi, Kenya. The Health Care Index itself is an estimation that evaluates the overall quality of the healthcare system, including factors such as healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, and costs. It provides an assessment of the healthcare infrastructure, services, and resources available in a specific location.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER