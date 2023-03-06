The Best East African Songs Out Right Now

Last month was a particularly productive time for East African artists with a tremendous number of new releases. Incredibly diverse, the offerings ranged from romantic ballads to soul-lifting dance tracks, and you can listen to the best of the best here. “My Baby” is the new single from Kenyan artist Bien (of Sauti Sol) and Nigerian Afropop princess Ayra Starr. Tanzanian bongo flava legend Alikiba returned in the month of love with a new ballad titled “Mahaba.” Kenyan rap heavyweight Khaligraph Jones released “Kwame” this month which features Tanzanian bongo flava star Harmonize. The track is an ode to Ghanaian revolutionary Kwame Nkrumah. Curated by Berlin-based Kenyan producer KMRU in collaboration with Nairobi Ableton User Group, INSHA is a compilation album with 14 tracks by a range of talented Kenyan artists, including Manch!ld, Nyokabi Kariuki, Kimina, Ngat Maler, Rushab Nandha, and Snse.

