The Best Brunch in Accra

Unlike many globetrotters, Michelle Sprott doesn’t keep a running count of the countries she has visited. It’s just a part of her DNA. Her mother is from Aruba and the family lived in Holland, so she’s been traveling practically from birth. But the brunch spots she has visited during her travels roll easily off the tongue. Over the past four years, the Brunchnista has turned her passion into a small enterprise, selling various brunch-related trinkets and curating lists of Black-owned establishments worldwide. Her personal brunch style includes trying whatever is popular locally. “Fat Fish is Black-owned obviously — almost everything in Accra is — and it just has really cute decor. They have a nice brunch situation happening on Sundays and Saturdays called Taste. And I love it. I love that spot.”

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

