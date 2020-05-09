Sat. May 9th, 2020

The Best Blooms in Africa

Namaqualand, a region spanning South Africa’s Northern Cape Province and the Namibian border, is known for its wildflowers, which usually bloom in the desert around August and September. The coastlines of Cape Town are among the best in the world, growing more beautiful the closer you get to Table Mountain. The slopes of the iconic mountain contain several thousand species of plants, but it’s the King Proteas that seem to reign the floral kingdom most proudly. Jacaranda trees may not be indigenous to South Africa, but the plants have become somewhat synonymous with the cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg. Every year from late September to mid-November, the blooms on the trees come to life, draping entire streets and sidewalks in various shades of purple.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

