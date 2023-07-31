The Best African Films of 2023 So Far  

We are only six months into the year, but Africa’s cinematic output has been tremendous. Racking up film festival awards, expanding global distribution, and broadening the range of African stories, the industry is in ascent, and African entertainment has never been better. C.J Obasi and fellow Nigerian Walé Oyéjidé have been pushing the boundaries of Nigerian film, while up-and-coming filmmakers from Guinea and Sudan have shared little-known stories of their own countries with audiences further afield. There is still half of the year left, but it’s already been a strong one for African movies.

OKAYAFRICA