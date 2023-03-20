The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer

From Table Mountain in the south to Kilimanjaro in the east, one thing is for sure, you won’t run out of things to. If you’re looking for inspiration in compiling a travel bucket list or looking for a dreamy location for your next adventure, then look no further. Here are seven things to do and places to visit that should be on your ultimate travel bucket list.
More Stories
Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons
Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber
Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead
Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders
FORBES AFRICA’s 50 Over 50 List is Out
Developing a Green Minerals Value Chain in Africa
Nigerian Startups Band Together to Fight Fraud
President Ruto Urges African States to Rethink their Visa Rules to Boost Intra-Africa Trade
Africa’s Health Tech Startups Set the Example for Disrupting Traditional Retail Pharmacy
Statista and Salary Explorer’s List of African Countries where Workers Earn the Highest Pay
The Fluffy but Lethal Creations that have Made Kenya a Global Hub of Fly-tying
South Africa’s Naspers Closes its Locally-focused Venture Capital Fund