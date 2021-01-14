The Beaches May Be Closed, But Cape Town Is Very Much Open

Share with your network!

Ok, so the beaches are closed, dams are closed, lakes, rives and public parks are closed. And you’re in Cape Town or on your way here, but you’re not sure what else you can do in this amazing destination. After a chat with Briony Brookes, Communications and PR Manager at Cape Town Tourism, we’re here to reassure you that there is still so much to do in the Mother City.

Wine farms

“But alcohol sales are banned!”, we hear you say. Yes, alcohol sales are banned, but having lunch, having a good time and enjoying everything else that the wine farm has to offer is not banned. So many wine farms all around Cape Town have other activities on offer such as segway tours, farm walks and even family mountain bike parks. Groot Constantia, for example, has some stunning walking trails that the fur babies can enjoy too, and there is even a museum on site. Visiting a wine farm can be a great way to have a fun family day out.

Garden walks

Cape Town’s famed Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is still very much open to the public. With wide open spaces and many different walkways, it’s easy to keep your distance from others and enjoy some time with your pod of people. Picnicking is allowed, so pack a basket (no alcohol allowed) and enjoy a day out in nature. Another Cape Town garden that you can visit is the Company’s Garden. Situated in the heart of the CBD, these gardens are free to use and, if you pick up a packet of peanuts from one of the sellers, you can have a fun time feeding the squirrels.

Hike the mountain

Hiking routes all around the city are still open for use and it’s an excellent way to take in the beauty of this city. There are routes for any type of hiker available and many that the whole family can enjoy. Take a look at Cape Town Tourism’s website for tips on where to hike and for safety tips when hiking.

Take in some history

Cape Town is steeped in history and there are museums all around the city that offer insight into what the Mother City has been through over the years. Iziko Museums is a pocket-friendly option and it’s suitable for the whole family. The District Six Museum is also an excellent one to visit with the family. The stories that are told here are emotional and poignant and should be learnt by every generation. The museum is currently closed as a result of lockdown Alert Level 3, but it will be opening again soon. For other museums in the city, there’s a handy list on Cape Town Tourism’s website to go through.

Enjoy the ocean from a distance

Perhaps you’re itching to experience the ocean in some way or form right now or just to smell the ocean breeze. Well, there are many ways in which you can do this in Cape Town. Cape Point, for one, is a good place to visit to get a whiff of ocean air. The beaches are closed, but you can still take in the magnificent views of the Atlantic Ocean from the lighthouse. Plus, visitors to Cape Point can still cycle, hike/walk or overnight in the reserve. Another way to experience the ocean is to visit the Two Oceans Aquarium. This great family activity will keep both young and old entertained for a few hours. Then, of course, you can still visit seaside restaurants to enjoy the view and the sunsets. Tobago’s Restaurant and Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, for example, sits right next to the ocean and is as close as you’re going to get to the water without breaking the rules.

So, yes, you may not be able to swim in public places at the moment, but there is still so much to do in Cape Town right now. As always, wear your mask, adhere to social distancing guidelines, and keep those hands clean and sanitised.

