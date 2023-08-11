“There are only two things in a business that make money — innovation and marketing, everything else is a cost,” said Peter Drucker, the father of management consulting. Why then is the CMO, the person responsible for Marketing, often the one who draws the shortest straw (or is that chair) at the boardroom table? At this year’s Nedbank Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) Conference on the 15 September, the popular CEO/CMO discussion series will continue with another panel of heavy hitters.

The role of CMO has rapidly grown from one of pure communications to a role that now asks them to be brand custodians, customer experts, creatives, techno fundis and drivers of financial growth. Yet only a quarter of CMOs are invited to regularly attend board meetings, according to a Deloitte 2020 research report. They also tend to have the highest turn-over of all C-suite executives.

Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications for the Vodacom Group, attests to the evolved CMO role: “We have come a long way as Marketing, previously, we were perceived to be the people that focused on advertising and events but over time our role has changed to playing a leading role in anticipating customer needs and future sources of growth, whilst orchestrating organization-wide initiatives societal impact.”

Together with Sitho Mdlalose, Chief Executive Officer, Vodacom South Africa, Andisa will engage in a candid conversation around the relevance of marketing at C-suite level. For Andisa and Sitho it is less about battling it out in the boardroom and more about alignment and cooperation.

Facilitating the session will be marketing stalwart Sharon Keith. Currently Marketing Director, Heineken Beverages, Sharon is perfectly placed to ensure a no holds barred discussion. Her 30-year track record in B2C and B2B marketing extends to both the African continent and beyond.

Andisa and Sitho both have extensive experience spanning more than two decades. Andisa has proved his marketing leadership mettle in a multi-industry and multi-national environment, while Sitho Mdlalose’s business leader capabilities span finance, consulting, and management in both emerging and developed markets. Worthy opponents, or strong boardroom compatriots? You’ll have to attend Nedbank IMC to find out.

Dale Hefer, CEO of IMC says, “This year’s ever-popular CMO/CEO debate promises to entertain and inspire. Importantly, it will once again prove marketing’s credentials to have a seat at the boardroom table.”

In-person tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2023 on 15 September at the Urban Brew Studios are sold out. Book your virtual ticket and you will automatically be added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to be upgraded if a space becomes available

Virtual tickets priced at R1499 Excluding VAT

For more information and to book, visit www.imcconference.com.