iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Bank of Uganda Lowers Limits on the Value of Cheque Payments to Promote e-payments

19 seconds ago 1 min read

Uganda is seeking to shore up electronic and mobile money transactions by moving away from cheque payments for amounts above the equivalent of about $2,800 in local and foreign currency starting Jan. 15. The public is urged to use alternative electronic payments options such as electronic funds transfer and mobile money among others, governor of the Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said in the Jan.10 notice. For Uganda, new research shows that the value of the country’s mobile money sector of about 27 million registered accounts, has topped $46 billion and is projected to grow at a compounded annual average growth rate of 26.6% over the next five years.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Four Industrial Policy Regimes that have Shaped Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Standard Bank Leader Cleared in Mozambique Price Fixing

4 mins ago
1 min read

Zanzibar and Pemba are about to Become a Test Site for a Mobile Internet Network

7 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Mineral Deposits at the Centre of Future-facing Commodities

9 mins ago
1 min read

A Scramble for Controlling Interest in Nigeria’s Oldest Bank

11 mins ago
1 min read

Top Risks Facing South Africa

12 mins ago
1 min read

New Scheme to Save Zimbabwe’s Botched Land Reform

15 mins ago
1 min read

The First Floating LNG Facility is Deployed in the Deep Waters of the African Continent

18 mins ago
1 min read

The EU Lifts Air Travel Bans on Southern African States

14 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Illustrious Portfolio of Architecture

14 hours ago
1 min read

Harlem and London Are Getting a Brand New African Food Hall

14 hours ago
1 min read

In Ghana, Fashion Takes the Spotlight at Afrochella 2021

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Bank of Uganda Lowers Limits on the Value of Cheque Payments to Promote e-payments

19 seconds ago
1 min read

Four Industrial Policy Regimes that have Shaped Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Standard Bank Leader Cleared in Mozambique Price Fixing

4 mins ago
1 min read

Zanzibar and Pemba are about to Become a Test Site for a Mobile Internet Network

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer