The Bank of Uganda Lowers Limits on the Value of Cheque Payments to Promote e-payments

Uganda is seeking to shore up electronic and mobile money transactions by moving away from cheque payments for amounts above the equivalent of about $2,800 in local and foreign currency starting Jan. 15. The public is urged to use alternative electronic payments options such as electronic funds transfer and mobile money among others, governor of the Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said in the Jan.10 notice. For Uganda, new research shows that the value of the country’s mobile money sector of about 27 million registered accounts, has topped $46 billion and is projected to grow at a compounded annual average growth rate of 26.6% over the next five years.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
Four Industrial Policy Regimes that have Shaped Africa
Ex Standard Bank Leader Cleared in Mozambique Price Fixing
Zanzibar and Pemba are about to Become a Test Site for a Mobile Internet Network
East Africa’s Mineral Deposits at the Centre of Future-facing Commodities
A Scramble for Controlling Interest in Nigeria’s Oldest Bank
Top Risks Facing South Africa
New Scheme to Save Zimbabwe’s Botched Land Reform
The First Floating LNG Facility is Deployed in the Deep Waters of the African Continent
The EU Lifts Air Travel Bans on Southern African States
Senegal’s Illustrious Portfolio of Architecture
Harlem and London Are Getting a Brand New African Food Hall
In Ghana, Fashion Takes the Spotlight at Afrochella 2021