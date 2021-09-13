iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Bad Boy of Morocco is Cleaning Up its Act

9 hours ago 1 min read

Like so many establishments in Tangier, Cafe Baba is legendary for its back catalogue of visitors. First came the Beat writers, then the hippie generation and musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger, Santana and Sting. A black-and-white photo on the wall shows the bleary-eyed Rolling Stones lounging here in 1967 with cafe owner Hnifza. Hnifza is still around, but these days it’s his grandson Mohamed who manages the flow of mint tea at Cafe Baba. Crowing over the tip of Africa just 35 miles from Spain, Tangier has always had a reputation for being different. Between 1912 and 1956, the city was an international zone that belonged collectively to Morocco, France, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. It became a place where artists, misfits, libertarians and dissidents came to lead freewheeling lives, in a stop-gap between the Moroccan French protectorate and the corseted powers of Europe across the Strait of Gibraltar.

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Air France Will Launch its Mozambique Route in December

9 hours ago
1 min read

A Fire has Destroyed Polentswa Lodge in Botswana

9 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Industry Must Seize the Chance to Innovate Post Pandemic

9 hours ago
1 min read

Gabonese Sanctuary Joins List of World Heritage Sites

9 hours ago
1 min read

Diawéne, Oslo-Meets-West Africa Jewelry Brand

9 hours ago
1 min read

Peter Rich Has Cemented the Value of African Architecture in SA and Abroad

9 hours ago
1 min read

This South African Fashion Designer Sees Furniture Design as Fluid

9 hours ago
1 min read

Cry Like a Boy: Meet the African Musicians Using Their Voices for Social Change

9 hours ago
1 min read

A Green Oasis of a Garden in South Africa’s Arid Northern Cape

9 hours ago
1 min read

Where is Akon’s Smart City?

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania Receives Relief Fund from IMF

2 days ago
1 min read

Creating Emotionally Intelligent Technology

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Without A Will: What Happens To Your Home When You Die?

5 mins ago
4 min read

Innovative Partnerships Needed To Tackle Climate Related Disasters

16 mins ago
3 min read

Wine Tasting In The Kruger National Park – Wine In The Wild

22 mins ago
4 min read

Danone’s One Desk One Child Initiative Gains Momentum

28 mins ago